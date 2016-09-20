Friend blames ambulance response time for Mandoza's death

Mvambu says after waiting on the ambulance for several hours, Mandoza’s wife called him and his manager who then transported the musician to a nearby hospital.

NATIONAL NEWS - A close friend of late kwaito musician Mduduzi 'Mandoza' Tshabalala says he believes the musician would still be alive if the ambulance arrived when it was called.Errold Mvambu says the musician would have received the emergency care he needed, had the ambulance arrived in time and when it was called.It’s understood the family waited several hours for an ambulance to arrive at his Pimville home to but no avail.The kwaito legend died en route to hospital yesterday, following a yearlong battle with cancer.