Police use stun grenades to disperse protesting Wits students

He also said government would find the resources to ensure financial aid and the so-called "missing middle" students continue to pay 2015 rates



This morning, Nzimande has reiterated that there's no money available to cover the shortfall of another zero percent increase at the country’s universities.

NATIONAL NEWS - Police have used stun grenades to disperse protesting students who have been blocking roads around Wits University.Earlier, 31 people were arrested for allegedly preventing cars from entering the Braamfontein campus.The protest started yesterday, after Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande announced that his department has capped the 2017 fee increment at eight percent.