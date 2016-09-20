Billion rand SME fund launched

Generic image

The South African Venture Capital Association's Erika van der Merwe explains: "This will support the transfer of skills and enable more people to develop their businesses, to ensure job creation in the process and create a healthier economy."

NATIONAL NEWS - More than 50 of South Africa's biggest companies have subscribed for shares in a R1,2 billion small and medium enterprise fund.The fund was established as a private unlisted company by the CEO Initiative.Not only will it provide budding entrepreneurs with access to venture capital, but they will also be able to be mentored by senior executives.