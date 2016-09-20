Universities shutdown planned after fees hike

NMMU’s south campus.

“We will monitor the situation and will communicate accordingly.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Universities are in a scramble to rescue what is left of the academic year after disgruntled student groups vowed a nationwide shutdown following yesterday’s fee announcement.At a meeting held at NMMU’s south campus last night, students vowed to shut down the university today.Student leader Lufefe Mkutu said after the packed-to-capacity meeting, which only started at about 8pm, that the students believed their request for free education had been misunderstood.He would not say how long the proposed shutdown would last.Earlier, NMMU Student Representative Council president Nicholas Nyati said the fee announcement did not “solve our existing funding problems as students”.NMMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said late last night: “We are aware of talks of a possible campus shutdown following the student group meetings.