Koeberg unit offline for maintenance

One of Koeberg's units have been taken offline for a scheduled one month refuelling, inspection and maintenance operation.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says: “This unit will come online by the end of October. Essentially, it is just about refuelling and refurbishing it. Normal scheduled maintenance is due and we do it every 18 months.

NATIONAL NEWS - One of Koeberg's units have been taken offline for a scheduled one month refuelling, inspection and maintenance operation.The nuclear power station's unit has been running continuously for a record-setting 474 days since its statutory three-month outage last year.The power plant has two units that provides 1,800 megawatts to the national grid.