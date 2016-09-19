27 December declared a public holiday

President Zuma has declared 27 December a public holiday.

The Presidency says the move will ensure that workers still get their 12 paid public holidays.

President Jacob Zuma has declared 27 December a public holiday following a request by the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa).Fedusa says it made the call as workers in the country will only have 11 public holidays instead of 12 this year, as Christmas Day falls on a Sunday.According to section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act 1994, "whenever a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday".However, as 26 December 2016 is also a public holiday, the two overlap.