Cell shop robbed by ‘police’

Four armed suspects impersonating police officers robbed a Cell shop in the Tzaneen Crossings Mall.

NATIONAL NEWS - Four armed suspects impersonating police officers robbed a Cell shop in the Tzaneen Crossings Mall.

The three suspects, two armed with handguns and one with a knife entered the Cell C shop.

The suspects loaded bags and boxes full of cellphones and calmly left the shop.

They produced firearms and demanded the safes to be opened.The three workers were tied up with cable ties.