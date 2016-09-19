Minister calls for stringent measures to fight rhino poaching

Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa says while attacks on rhinos have decreased compared to three years ago, there needs to be more stringent security to protect the animals.

NATIONAL NEWS - Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa says while attacks on rhinos have decreased compared to three years ago, there needs to be more stringent security to protect the animals.Molewa says rhino poaching will be high on the agenda at the 17th conference (COP17) of the parties in Johannesburg this weekend.South Africa has lost nearly 6,000 rhinos to poachers since 2007 including more than 700 so far this year.