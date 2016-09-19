ANC mourns death of Mandoza

Mandoza

NATIONAL NEWS - The African National Congress (ANC) has sent its condolences to the family of the late Mandoza, describing his passing as “the end of an era” in the kwaito genre.The 38-year-old musician died yesterday after battling brain cancer for about a year.The party has urged the arts and culture community to preserve Mandoza's legacy.Spokesperson Khusela Sangoni says: "We believe this passing marks the end of an era in the kwaito genre. We would like the arts community to continue to live up to his legacy, ensuring the music he and his generation performed continues to be a part of our developing heritages."