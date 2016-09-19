Boy killed in hit-and-run, dragged under car

Orlando du Plessis

NATIONAL NEWS - A driver who ploughed into a four-year-old boy in front of his shocked family on Saturday, sped off from the scene after dragging the youngster nearly 100m to his death.Bloodstains could still be seen at the corner of Bardien Avenue and Bergins Street in Bloemendal, Bethelsdorp, yesterday, tracing the last agonising moments of little Orlando du Plessis’s life.He was alive briefly after the incident at 5.45pm but died before an ambulance arrived.For his mother, Monique du Plessis, 27, it was the second tragedy to contend with in one day, following her grandmother’s funeral earlier that morning.Devastated family members were too shocked to comment yesterday.Witness Heather Gabriel, 35, said it had all happened so fast.“I saw the blue Jumbo Golf coming from the opposite direction and actually thought it was going to stop at the tavern, but was completely shocked when I heard the loud bang and realised it had hit Orlando, who had pulled away from his mother to cross the street.”