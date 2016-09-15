More gloom on the petrol price front

South Africa’s recent period of fuel price reductions is set for a reversal as the weakening rand and stronger international petroleum prices combine at the pumps.

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa’s recent period of fuel price reductions is set for a reversal as the weakening rand and stronger international petroleum prices combine at the pumps.This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF).“The rand’s slow, steady appreciation against the US dollar during July and August was dealt a considerable setback by the controversy surrounding the Hawks’ investigation of Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan,” the AA said.“At around the same time, international petroleum prices began to appreciate, and the combined effect will be particularly significant for users of petrol,” the association said.While diesel and illuminating paraffin are currently showing increases of around 24 cents per litre, the current data on petrol reveals a likely hike of around 51 cents.“With the rand still on a weakening trend against the US dollar, the fuel price move at the end of September will depend largely on international petroleum prices,” the AA said.