R4.25 million abalone bust

NATIONAL NEWS - Provincial Traffic Officers last night, 14 September, made a huge abalone bust when they stopped a vehicle at approximately 22:45 during a routine road block on the N2 in the vicinity of PetroSA.Officers Bonga Jama and Eucine Koester discovered 10 253 units of illegal abalone in blue plastic bags valued at an approximate R4.25 million.