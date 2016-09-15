Panayiotou trial ready to proceed in October

Christopher Panayiotou.

NATIONAL NEWS - Christopher Panayiotou’s murder trial is ready to proceed on October 11 in the Port Elizabeth High Court after brief pre-trial proceedings on Thursday morning established that the defence and state were ready to proceed.

Judge Dayalin Chetty will preside.

Panayiotou is accused of orchestrating the murder of his wife, Jayde, by hiring hitmen Sizwezakhe Vumazonke , Sinethemba Nemembe and Zolani Sibeko to kidnap and kill her in April last year.

Vumazonke has since died after slipping into a coma last week. His cause of death is not yet known.