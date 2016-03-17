Pretoria boy dies after horrific freak accident

Liam van der Merwe

“We have received unbelievable support from members of the public, colleagues, the school and friends. That really helps deal with the pain and we are really grateful.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The stepfather of a Pretoria Boys High pupil who was electrocuted over the weekend, has spoken out about the pain of losing his stepson.Liam van der Merwe (19) was climbing the roof of his home in Hazelwood, Pretoria East, on Saturday when he accidentally touched a live wire and got electrocuted.Van der Merwe’s stepfather, Louis Minnaar, said the family is yet to come to terms with the untimely death.“It has been very difficult for us considering it was so unexpected. It is painful to lose your child like that; we are still trying to make sense of all this.”Minnaar described his stepson as a very easy-going person.“He played different sports at school and was chairman of different bodies. The school has said many pupils were distraught after hearing of his passing.”The family has expressed their gratitude for the amount of support they received since Van der Merwe’s death.