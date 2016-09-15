Prosecution slams move to subpoena 14 cops in Jayde case

Jayde Panyiotou.

However, in the interim – and without the court first hearing the application – about 14 police members received legal letters ordering that they hand over the information.

NATIONAL NEWS - 14 police officers from across the province milled around in the corridors of a Port Elizabeth court yesterday after they were subpoenaed by murder accused Christopher Panayiotou’s lawyers to hand over their pocketbooks and phone records, or possibly testify in court.The prosecution described the move as deceitful.Lawyers representing the businessman had brought an application to the high court – set down for argument yesterday – asking that the state be compelled to hand over sections B and C of the docket, primarily dealing with police pocketbooks, consultation notes, police diaries and registers, and police station occurrence books.