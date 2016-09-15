Madonsela: Zuma has addressed Nkandla scandal

Thuli Madonsela.

“I don’t think it was irreparable damage. I think the president paying a portion of the money has been part of that healing process and part of correcting the wrong.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Outgoing Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has told Eyewitness News she believes President Jacob Zuma has now addressed the Nkandla scandal by paying back the money for non-security upgrades to his KwaZulu-Natal estate.Madonsela spoke on the sidelines of the “Truth Be Told” Conference held at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg.Her office found Zuma and his family benefitted unduly from the extravagant upgrades.Mandonsela says while the Nkandla saga has caused damage to the president and the country’s reputation, not all hope should be lost.