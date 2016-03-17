Baby burnt to death

Two girls in their twenties burnt a newborn baby early this morning.
The incident happened on Corner Perth and Fifth Avenue in Westdene in a passageway.
A close bystander said he just saw two women burning something.
“The woman were burning something with sticks and I didn’t know that it was a baby. When we went nearer we heard a cracking sounds like meat on a braai and eventually saw that it was a baby.
“We then immediately contacted the police."
The police are unsure whether the baby was alive or dead at that time.
Other local authorities were on the scene to investigate.
