Financial wellness of SA households declines

Generic image

It shows that generally, those with a higher level of education are in a better financial situation.

NATIONAL NEWS - A new survey has revealed the overall financial wellness score of South African households declined marginally to 66.3 percent last year due to a number of factors including a drop in economic growth.It’s down 0.3 percent from 2014.University of South Africa (Unisa) collaborated with Momentum to conduct the national survey to uncover the levels of financial wellness in South Africa.The survey looked into factors including income, assets and living environments.