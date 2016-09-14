Sakhekile Ndudula

Speaking to DispatchLIVE outside Ndudula’s home on Wednesday‚ ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane expressed shock and utter disgust at the killing‚ urging the police to do everything in their power to find the “criminal elements” responsible.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Eastern Cape government has confirmed that Social Development chief of staff Sakhekile Ndudula was assassinated by unknown gunmen outside his Cambridge West‚ East London‚ home this morning.The killing has sent shock waves throughout the provincial government and ANC circles.Ndudula worked for MEC Nancy Sihlwayi.