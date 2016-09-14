Religious leaders back Gordhan

Pravin Gordhan.

NATIONAL NEWS - Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says he and other religious leaders in the country have given their full backing to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and the National Treasury.In an open letter to Gordhan, Makgoba applauds the minister for the good work he and his team have done in trying to stabilise the economy despite a rash of challenges."We thank you for your hard work and dedication and your willingness even to put your life on the line in order to protect the gains of the struggle and to enhance the quality of the lives of our people."The cleric says Gordhan enjoys the support of most South Africans.