Stray bullet hits 7-year-old boy

The police and CPF could not comment at the time of publishing and would investigate the shooting.

NATIONAL NEWS - A seven-year-old boy was wounded by a stray bullet in Eersterust yesterday afternoon.The boy was playing in the backyard of his home when the stray bullet hit him at around 13:00.According to Henrie Godfrey from the Eersterust Community Policing Forum (CPF ) shootings in the suburb were becoming a frequent occurence.“This has really become a concerning issue in Eersterust. This has not been the first shooting this week,” he said.