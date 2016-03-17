Nightmare ordeal for Ballito pensioners

The couple were bound hand and foot with cable-ties and held hostage for nearly three hours.

NATIONAL NEWS - An elderly Ballito couple were attacked in their home this week, tied up, tasered and threatened with their lives – but miraculously lived to tell the tale.On Monday evening Jannie and Magdalene Smit, a retired couple in their 80s, returned from a short shopping excursion to find two armed men waiting in their home.As Smit was locking the front door behind him at their Stella Road home, he heard his wife cry out in alarm.He was confronted by two men – one armed with a pistol, the other brandishing a knife.The intruders tied their arms and legs with cable-ties, before ransacking the house and demanding money and valuables.“I will kill you and take your wife to Mozambique,” was the threat leveled at Jannie when he told his captors that there was no money in the house.