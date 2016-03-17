Drunk driver hits 4-year-old

Generic image

He appeared in the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 12 September.

NATIONAL NEWS - A four-year-old girl died after she was hit by a truck on Sunday, 11 September.According to the police, she was playing on the pavement when the alleged drunk driver lost control of his truck and it her.The girl died on the scene.The driver was arrested and a case of culpable homicide was opened.