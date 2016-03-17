Anti-poaching methods a game-changer in Kruger

The Kruger National Park’s (KNP) anti-poaching efforts are proving so successful that poachers have been forced to change tactics.

The minister of environmental affairs, Ms Edna Molewa, announced that from January 1 to August 31 a total of 458 rhino carcasses was found in the KNP, compared to 557 during the same period last year.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Kruger National Park’s (KNP) anti-poaching efforts are proving so successful that poachers have been forced to change tactics.Poaching incidents are down in the park and these activities are moving to the less-policed western areas and outside the park.At the height of this scourge in the Kruger in 2013 an average of three rhinos were poached every day.According to Dr Sam Ferreira, KNP’s large-mammal ecologist, this figure is 1,35 at present.This is considerably lower than the average of 2,75 rhinos countrywide and indicates that measures employed by the anti-poaching unit, Mission Area Joint Operations Centre, are making a real difference.