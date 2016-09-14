Families of trapped miners disappointed after search called of

The families of two illegal miners, whose bodies were brought to the surface in Langlaagte, are disappointed by the authorities’ decision to call off the search for their loved ones.

It’s believed that some of the so called zama zamas who were trapped, escaped after police announced that anyone who emerged from the disused shaft would be arrested.

NATIONAL NEWS - The families of two illegal miners, whose bodies were brought to the surface in Langlaagte, are disappointed by the authorities’ decision to call off the search for their loved ones.Volunteers went back underground yesterday to continue looking for an unknown number of men after the official search was cancelled, citing dangerous conditions underground.The bodies of the two men who were originally from Zimbabwe were brought to the surface late last night in the absence of the South African police service and emergency officials.This brings the number of deaths to three.