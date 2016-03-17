Teen’s sticker trick to steal TV fails

A 19-year-old was arrested for trying to steal a flat screen television at the Pick n Pay at Kempton Gate.

NATIONAL NEWS - On Tuesday September 6, a 19-year-old was arrested for trying to steal a flat screen television at the Pick n Pay at Kempton Gate, corner Rienert and CR Swart, Edleen.The 17-inch LED HD TV was valued at R1 100The suspect allegedly entered the store with a pack of chips, a sticker was placed on the packet by security and shortly thereafter he tried leaving the store with the TV on which he had placed the same sticker,” explained Norkem Park SAPS spokesman Capt Lesibana Molokomme.