Third teenager arrested in connection with hijacking, murder of woman

NATIONAL NEWS - A third teenager has been arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of a Adcockvale woman outside her home on Monday afternoon.
Magda van Vuuren, 53, died after she was shot when a group of youngsters allegedly hijacked her in Diaz Road.
Two suspects – a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl – were arrested at the Engen garage in Bluewater Bay on Monday night when an off-duty police officer spotted the hijacked BMW at about 8pm.
The third suspect, also a 16-year-old boy, was arrested early on Tuesday morning at his Zwide home.
According to eyewitnesses, the suspects were wearing the Westview School uniform.
10:43 (GMT+2), Tue, 13 September 2016
