Third teenager arrested in connection with hijacking, murder of woman

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects were wearing the Westview School uniform.

NATIONAL NEWS - A third teenager has been arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of a Adcockvale woman outside her home on Monday afternoon.Magda van Vuuren, 53, died after she was shot when a group of youngsters allegedly hijacked her in Diaz Road.Two suspects – a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl – were arrested at the Engen garage in Bluewater Bay on Monday night when an off-duty police officer spotted the hijacked BMW at about 8pm.The third suspect, also a 16-year-old boy, was arrested early on Tuesday morning at his Zwide home.