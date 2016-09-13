‘Luthuli House did not pay for services’

Luthuli House.

“If it is indeed found that Luthuli House has not been paying for services, those services must be terminated with immediate effect. The same fate must befall government defaulters, too.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The EFF says it has learnt that the offices of provincial and national government departments in Johannesburg and Tshwane have not been paying basic services, such as water and electricity, for years.“The EFF has learnt that Luthuli House has never paid rates and taxes since moving into the building, that they have fallen behind by years on water and electricity bills and some of the government departments have not paid for more than five years,” the EFF said.“These defaults have been kept under cover all along under the leadership of former mayors Parks Tau and Kgosientso Ramokgopa.”The party said it would push for an investigation and the two former mayors would be “called to account and charged where applicable”.The EFF noted that all individuals, organisations and companies were compelled by law to pay for services.