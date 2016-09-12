Drugs worth R1.5 million seized at OR Tambo Airport

OR Tambo International Airport Exterior

Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela says: "The traveller and the cocaine were handed over the South African Police Service for further investigation and possible prosecution."

NATIONAL NEWS - A man travelling from Brazil has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after he was caught in possession of drugs worth nearly R1,5 million.The suspect was nabbed by South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials while attempting to board a flight to Botswana yesterday.It is understood the man initially told officials he had been travelling without any luggage, but he later admitted to being the owner of a suspicious bag.A further search of the luggage revealed smaller bags containing cocaine.