Treasury: Zuma has #PaidBackTheMoney

President Jacob Zuma.

In June, the Treasury said that Zuma should pay R7.8 million for the non-security upgrades, after the Constitutional Court in March ordered Zuma to pay back some of the estimated R250 million of state money spent upgrading his private home.

Source: Eyewitness News.



NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma has paid for non-security upgrades to his private Nkandla home, the National Treasury said on Monday, in line with a court order issued in March.“We can confirm as the National Treasury that the payment has been received,” a spokeswoman for the Treasury said.