Anxious families want illegal miners to aid Langlaagte rescue

NATIONAL NEWS - Family members of illegal miners trapped underground at a Langlaagte mine have called on authorities to allow other illegal miners from the area permission to enter the shaft and rescue their loved ones.

As more people surface from underground, authorities say they aren't part of the group that’s been trapped since last week.



Rescue operations remain suspended after a fire broke out yesterday, but community members are growing agitated as they hope their relatives will emerge unharmed.



Family members and friends of the trapped illegal miners say they can no longer wait for the rescue operation to resume.