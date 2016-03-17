Kidnapped dentist saved from hijackers

Prompt reaction by neighbours and the Zello-app nabbed two for the hijacking and kidnapping of a Centurion dentist.

NATIONAL NEWS - Prompt reaction by neighbours and the Zello-app nabbed two for the hijacking and kidnapping of a Centurion dentist.The hijackers were arrested on Thursday evening after a couple who witnessed the hijacking called the police and raised the alarm via a community crime watch mobile application.The couple, both retired SAPS employees said Rickes Putter was sitting in his car in front of his office when they heard the sound of a gun being cocked.Bets Makkink, a retired clerk in the homicide division, said: “We all know what the cocking of a gun sounds like.And for this reason, my son peeped through the window and saw one of the hijackers getting into the doctor’s car.”Makkink said the car took off followed by the doctor’s with him inside.“They kidnapped him,” said Makkink.“I immediately called the Zello-App [administrator] and when I went outside, the police, CPF, Cop Watch and Monitor Net had arrived.”