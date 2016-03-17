Woman shoots robbers in self-defence

Generic image

“Though the second suspect was badly wounded, he managed to escape,” Ibsa said in a statement.

NATIONAL NEWS - A robber was shot and killed in Erasmia on Sunday morning.Just before 07:00 on Sunday morning a woman noticed two men attempting to break into her home in Kalkheuwel Street, Erasmia in the east of Pretoria.According to the Intelligence Bureau South Africa (Ibsa) she spotted the men in her backyard.“When the suspects noticed the woman they attacked her. In self-defence she drew a gun and shot both of them.”One of the robbers was declared dead on the scene. The second man was wounded and ran away.