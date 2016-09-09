Twitter fetches Audi for not giving Caster Semenya a car

Caster Semenya

NATIONAL NEWS - There has been public outcry on Twitter against Audi for awarding Olympics 400m gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk a brand new R8 car but not doing the same for his counterpart 800m Olympic champ Caster Semenya.Van Niekerk, who broke the 17-year 400m World Record in Rio, arrived back home on Wednesday.