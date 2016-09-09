Henri van Breda case postponed to November

Henri van Breda

Van Breda made an appearance in the Western Cape High Court this morning.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway has told the court the State is still not ready to proceed to trial.



Galloway has requested a postponement for a pre-trial conference in November.

NATIONAL NEWS - The State has requested a postponement in the pre-trial hearing of murder accused Henri van Breda.The 21-year-old is accused of killing his parents and brother last January. His younger sister survived the attack.