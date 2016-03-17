Teller tricked into giving cash to wrong person

Generic image.

When Naidoo arrived at the till, the teller realised she had given the money to the wrong person. “Indeed, it could be the teller’s fault but the woman confused the teller. The manager was summoned and I was given my cash.”

NATIONAL NEWS - An internal investigation is being conducted by Checkers Cavendish Glen following the theft of R2 000 by an unknown woman.The woman tricked a teller into giving her the money, which was withdrawn for another customer.According to the customer, K Naidoo, who was at the retail shop on August 30, the woman deceived the teller into giving her the money, which was meant for him. The incident happened at the cigarette counter just after 6pm.“I had requested the teller at the cigarette counter to transact a R2 000 withdrawal from my FNB cheque account. She consulted another woman to obtain the cash as it was not available at the till. My transaction was successful and I was instructed to wait while other customers were served,” Naidoo wrote in a letter to EXPRESS.Naidoo says a woman at the till witnessed the teller holding the notes in her hand and from where he was standing, heard the woman saying, “That’s my cash”, and the teller handed it to her. “From where I was I did not know whether a transaction was done or not. But she took the cash, which was not hers, and left.”