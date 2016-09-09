Zuma ‘perfected’ state capture – DA

Jacob Zuma

This explained why Shaun Abrahams was deployed to the National Prosecuting Authority.

NATIONAL NEWS - DA leader Mmusi Maimane says President Jacob Zuma is so deep in the Gupta family’s pockets that he is surprised those pockets have not been declared national key points.During a National Assembly debate on state capture, Maimane said it was important to acknowledge that Zuma did not invent state capture. “He just perfected it.”Maimane charged that since Zuma assumed office in 2009‚ he had deployed loyalists to every level of power and patronage. “He has captured the parastatals to be looted through tenders and contracts.That’s why we have Dudu Myeni at SAA and Brian Molefe at Eskom. “And he has captured the institutions that keep him and his cronies out of jail.”