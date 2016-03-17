Knysna seahorses featured on TV tonight

They mysterious little Knysna seahorse. Photo: Elaine King
KNYSNA NEWS - The Knysna seahorse
was under the spotlight when 21 of them were recently removed by authorities from the tank at 34 South restaurant on the Waterfront and relocated to SANParks.
Since then, the national media have written about the story and the Knysna seahorse has become even more famous.
"Tune into 50/50 (SABC 2) this evening, September 8, to hear Louw Claasens from the Knysna Basin Project speak about the Knysna seahorse," says head of communications for SANParks, Nandi Mgwadlamba.
Next Thursday, on September 15, an insert on the Knysna estuary will be flighted on the same programme at 20:00.
“The scientific name for the Knysna Seahorse is Hippocampus Capensis. All seahorses belong to the genus Hippocampus, from the Greek words for horse (hippos) and sea monster (campus). The literal translation of Hippocampus Capensis = Horse Sea Monster from the Cape. They are found in quiet waters among eelgrass, commonly seen along the length of the estuary,” says Mgwadlamba.
Thu, 08 September 2016
