Knysna seahorses featured on TV tonight

They mysterious little Knysna seahorse. Photo: Elaine King

Since then, the national media have written about the story and the Knysna seahorse has become even more famous.

"Tune into 50/50 (SABC 2) this evening, September 8, to hear Louw Claasens from the Knysna Basin Project speak about the Knysna seahorse," says head of communications for SANParks, Nandi Mgwadlamba.

Next Thursday, on September 15, an insert on the Knysna estuary will be flighted on the same programme at 20:00.





'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'