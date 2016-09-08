Pravin Gordhan: It's up to Zuma whether I remain in office

Pravin Gordhan.

“If required to deliver the budget in February I will be willing to do that,” he said referring the country’s annual budget speech delivered by the finance minister.

NATIONAL NEWS - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who is facing an investigation by police that the opposition has called a “witch-hunt”, said on Thursday that whether he remained in office was up to President Jacob Zuma.Gordhan, who was responding to a question at an event in Cape Town on his tenure as finance minister, said that Cabinet appointments were at the behest of Zuma.