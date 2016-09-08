Pravin Gordhan: It's up to Zuma whether I remain in office

Pravin Gordhan.
NATIONAL NEWS - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who is facing an investigation by police that the opposition has called a “witch-hunt”, said on Thursday that whether he remained in office was up to President Jacob Zuma.
Gordhan, who was responding to a question at an event in Cape Town on his tenure as finance minister, said that Cabinet appointments were at the behest of Zuma.
“If required to deliver the budget in February I will be willing to do that,” he said referring the country’s annual budget speech delivered by the finance minister.
13:53 (GMT+2), Thu, 08 September 2016
