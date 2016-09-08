Mkhwebane needs Zuma's approval before appointment

Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

NATIONAL NEWS - Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane needs President Jacob Zuma’s assent before she’s officially confirmed as Thuli Madonsela’s successor.But that didn’t stop the Economic Freedom Fighters dishing out advice to her in the National Assembly yesterday.Mkhwebane’s set to take over from Thuli Madonsela after being endorsed by a majority of MPs and all parties, except for the DA, who voted against her, and Cope, who abstained.The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu had some tips for Mkhwebane: “Public Protector Mkhwebane, you must serve with integrity and consistency. Number two, you must not be captured by politicians.”