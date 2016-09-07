Alleged Panayiotou triggerman dies

Jayde and Christopher Panayiotou.

“I can confirm that Vumazonke passed away in hospital and depending on the medical report from the doctors that treated him, a decision will then be made whether a post-mortem or autopsy will be done.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The man who allegedly shot dead Jayde Panayiotou has died.Sizwezakhe Vumazonke had been in a coma for a few days.In October, he was supposed to stand trial for the Port Elizabeth teacher's murder, along with three others including the deceased's husband, Christopher Panayiotou.The police's Mirinda Mills says Sizwezakhe Vumazonke died in hospital.