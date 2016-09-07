Municipality spends R1.6 million on cars

Generic image

Limpopo Democratic Alliance leader Jacques Smalle says this is unacceptable.

NATIONAL NEWS - Questions are being asked after the Greater Tzaneen Municipality purchased vehicles worth R1.6 million for the new mayor and speaker, despite owing creditors more than R20 million.A court order has also been issued to attach the municipality’s assets.This comes a day after Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga announced that his municipality would not spend any more money on luxury cars, and employees would have join other citizens in driving similar cars.