OccupyLuthuliHouse organisers unfazed by alleged death threats

Luthuli House

NATIONAL NEWS - Organisers of the #OccupyLuthuliHouse campaign say no amount of intimidation will deter them in their fight to save the soul of the African National Congress (ANC).On Monday, they presented a memorandum to the party’s Secretary General Gwede Mantashe demanding President Jacob Zuma and the entire ANC National Executive Committee step down.They were however resisted by members of another group, calling themselves “Defenders of Luthuli House”.The organisers claimed during and after their demonstration at the ANC headquarters that they received death threats.One of the organisers, Bonolo Ramokhele, says they now have to be more careful in their daily business.