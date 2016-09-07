I was not a spy, says proposed public protector

Busisiwe Mkhwebane
NATIONAL NEWS - Proposed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has firmly denied DA allegations that she was a South African spy on behalf of the State Security Agency (SSA) while working as a South African immigration officer in China.
“I never worked for the SSA. I only joined the SSA on July 4 2016,” Mkhwebane said in reply to a question sent to her yesterday afternoon.
Mkhwebane’s appointment is scheduled to be proposed to President Jacob Zuma by parliament this afternoon.
But yesterday, the DA threw a spanner in the works when it alleged that Mkhwebane was a paid South African spy in China while working for the Home Affairs Department .
08:42 (GMT+2), Wed, 07 September 2016
