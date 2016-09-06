Eugene de Kock held against his will over alleged death threat

Eugene de Kock.

“He declined the offer, they then attempted to prevent his leaving the prison by driving their car across the front of his car. It has now just been resolved.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Former apartheid police assassin Eugene de Kok’s attorney claims correctional services held his client against his will for about two hours today, saying his life was in danger and he should be placed into witness protection.De Kok was paroled last year after serving nearly 20 years’ in prison for a range of crimes – including murder, kidnapping and assault.As head of a counter-insurgency unit based at Vlakplaas, de Kok was responsible for hunting down and killing enemies of the apartheid state.Attorney Julian Knight claims his client was invited to a meeting at the correctional service’s area commissioner’s office, where he was told he would accompany state security officials to a safe house.