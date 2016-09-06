Attacks on paramedics put additional pressure on health system

Generic image

Since the start of the year, there have been more than 40 incidents in the Western Cape where paramedics have been targeted by criminals while on duty.

Head of emergency medical services, Shaheem de Vries, says its official policy for ambulance crews to be escorted by police to what are referred to as ‘hot zones’.



“Ambulances take longer to complete calls, and that longer completion of calls means they are less available and patients who are not living in those hot zones actually have to wait longer. What we have is a system that is under extreme pressure.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The Western Cape Health Department says attacks on paramedics are having a knock-on effect on the quality of its services.