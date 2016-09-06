Archbishop Tutu to undergo surgery tomorrow

Desmond Tutu

NATIONAL NEWS - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is expected to undergo a minor operation tomorrow.He's been in hospital for the past two weeks where he's receiving treatment for a recurring infection.In a statement the Tutu family says the renowned cleric is responding well to treatment for a persistent infection.Tutu will be undergoing a small surgical procedure tomorrow to address the root cause of the infection.