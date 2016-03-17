Translate to: 

How to know if your drink has been spiked

How to know if your drink has been spiked
A partygoer can place a drop of their drink on the coaster’s chemical sensor, which will immediately change colour if any unsafe substances are detected.
NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa has, according to Interpol, the highest incidence of rape in the world, with many cases linked to the use of date rape drugs, where victims’ drinks are spiked in order to render them defenceless.

In a bid to tackle this growing problem, the Spike Detector drinks coaster was launched by South African Breweries (SAB) in April, as part of South Africa’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month – a simple, but effective way of empowering consumers to be more proactive about their personal safety when on a night out.
 
A partygoer can place a drop of their drink on the coaster’s chemical sensor, which will immediately change colour if any unsafe substances are detected. A crisis helpline number on the coaster offers access to instant medical assistance should it be needed.

The innovation, says Andrea Quaye, SAB marketing director, has won plaudits for its responsible approach to such a serious issue and, most recently, won an award at the Cannes Festival of Creativity for the way it has been taken up in bars across South Africa.

“Our commitment to playing a significant role in addressing social ills is multi-faceted. This initiative is a great example of how we can help shape and contribute to a sociable world with a high regard for individual and community wellbeing.”
 
13:37 (GMT+2), Tue, 06 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the new George will have a positive effect on the growth and development of George?
Yes
George Herald 70%
No
George Herald 7%
I'm not sure
George Herald 23%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
Capetonianboertjie
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 53.
Lerich
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up