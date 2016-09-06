ConCourt rules in favour of Robert McBride

Robert McBride.

The court also ordered Nhleko to pay McBride’s legal fees.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Constitutional Court has ruled that Police Minister Nathi Nhleko's decision to suspend Ipid head Robert McBride was unlawful and has set it aside.The matter will now be referred to Parliament.Mcbride was suspended - and later criminally charged - for allegedly altering an investigation report to exonorate senior Hawks officials.