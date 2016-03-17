Liquor licensees warned about SMS scam

Generic image

WESTERN CAPE NEWS - The Western Cape Liquor Authority and SAPS are receiving calls from liquor licensees about a text message they received regarding a R250 administration fee due.

The SMS states that in order to avoid penalties or suspension of their liquor licence, they should have paid the money before 1 September.

Please note that this SMS was not distributed by the Western Cape Liquor Authority.

SAPS warns liquor licensees that this is a scam.

